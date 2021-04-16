It’s only mid-April, but the construction program at Goodhue County Public Works is already busy.
Road construction projects
Last fall, the county awarded a rehabilitation project for the historic Third Street bridge in Cannon Falls. This truss bridge is over 100 years old, the timber deck is worn out and needs to be replaced, one of the concrete abutments needs to be modified so the deck can expand and contract with the temperatures, many of its components have rusted (some severely) over the years, and the paint system has failed.
The contractor, Redstone Construction, will begin working on the bridge in the next few weeks.
The county also awarded a project to replace a bridge on 170th Avenue Way in Roscoe Township and to replace a similar bridge on 460th Street in Cherry Grove Township under one contract. The contractor, ICON Constructors, already has removed the old bridges, built abutments and poured the decks on both bridges. Crews need to pour the bridge rails, remove a temporary bridge, build the roadway to tie into the new bridges, and reestablish the turf in the road right of way. This work should be finished within the next few weeks.
A concrete surfacing contract for County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 6 in Zumbrota was awarded to Doyle Connor Construction. Work should begin in June and wrap up before the Goodhue County Fair.
County commissioners will consider awarding a grading project to extend CSAH 24 from CSAH 25 to Minnesota Highway 19 on the eastern side of Cannon Falls at their meeting on April 20. The project will include some work on Minnesota Highway 19 to create an improved intersection. This new roadway will then be paved in 2022.
Besides these major construction projects, the county has hired Roberson Lime & Rock to regravel County Roads 42, 45, 52, and 55; Fahrner Asphalt to sealcoat CSAH 14, 30, 64 and the Kenyon shop parking lot, Traffic Marking Services to restripe most the county’s paved roads; and Mattison Contractors to replace old guard rail on several roads throughout the County.
The county is also working with the state on the Trunk Highway 52 southboard project to build an interchange at 52 and CSAH 8 along with a park and ride lot; and to eliminate the intersection of CSAH 14 and Highway 52, extend CSAH 14 to the north, and tie into the western round about on CSAH 24 in Cannon Falls.
Yet to be awarded are bridge projects on County Road 44, a bridge on 50th Avenue in Kenyon Township, and a bridge on 63rd Avenue in Wanamingo Township.
Park projects
As unprecedented numbers of people look to get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, parks and trails have seen a rapid increase in use. Goodhue County is planning several park development projects to benefit Byllesby Park users.
Last year, the fishing pier was moved slightly west and completely refurbished with new floats, decking, and railings. Boat slips are planned for installation this summer, which will allow boaters a way to dock and enjoy a picnic or a walk around the park without having to beach or take their boats out of the water.
Goodhue County is also working with LOCUS Architecture on the final design and construction plans for a 150-person pavilion, which will be constructed in 2022. The county has received a $1.35 million Clean Water Land & Legacy grant to help fund this project, which will also include moving an existing picnic shelter, constructing a separate restroom building near the beach and adding the modern conveniences of electricity in the picnic shelters, potable water in drinking fountains and modern restrooms.
Byllesby Park will look different this year, as staff works to prepare the land for a prairie restoration project. Many infrequently mowed areas will be replaced with prairie grasses and flowering plants that are beneficial to pollinators such as butterflies. Due to aggressive species of grasses, thistles, and tree seedlings that currently exist in these areas, several applications of herbicide will be applied this summer and park users can expect the restoration areas to look quite barren. These areas will be seeded late this fall and the seed will lie dormant until next spring.
Prairie restoration is a process that takes time, and the new plants will need to be mowed several times in 2022 to help combat weeds that will try to grow and compete with the new plantings. The appearance of the prairie will begin to improve in 2023, as the pavilion construction wraps up and all of the picnic shelters will switch from first-come-first-serve to being reservable.
Follow along
Check our Goodhue County Public Works Facebook page and the Goodhue County website for updates as these projects progress.
If you have any concerns or questions about the services performed by GCPW, please give us a call at -651-385-3025.
For all other Goodhue County services, questions and concerns can be addressed by calling the main information line in the Government Center at 651-385-3000.
