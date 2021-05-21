Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint.
Adult occupants must correctly wear seat belts low and snug across the hips, and they should never tuck straps under an arm or behind the back.
If you are unbuckled, expect to be stopped.
