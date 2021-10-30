The nice lady was probably a little concerned for me when I said “confused” in a confused tone of voice over the phone.
I took encouragement from the pleasant woman quickly greeting me in person by my preferred name when I dashed in from the parking lot. Actually, it was the colorful sprinkles on her discreetly held bakery item that seemed truly capable of warding off evil. The nurse was efficient, boarding on brusk, i.e. great. She offered me a tissue after the nasal swab, which I declined, partly because I didn’t see a box.
The full moon through the bare twigs helped me resist checking for lab results again. It’s too soon. The tested-positive hubby seemed genuinely jazzed to be getting remote monitoring equipment from Mayo. Symptoms so far are less than many allergy seasons.
When he was calling for his appointment he was deftly using the speaker phone feature (versus me in the car the next day gripping mine too tightly and muffling my answers against my jawline — sorry ‘bout that). Yes, he had been less than six feet apart for more than an hour without wearing masks from someone who just tested positive. Oops. I thought either the masking or the distancing had occurred. And me just turned down for a J&J booster. Recommended does not equal approved or available. So close.
The evening after his test we ate at opposite sides of the room. I airdropped him a photo instead of handing him my phone.
Given the test results the next morning, I decided to spend the next night at our somewhat ramshackle but plenty comfortable rural property. My husband sent a brief good night text about the time my results were in. Little did I know. But when I woke up in the wee hours “Virus not detected” was clearly visible online. Whew. Sitting in an old wicker chair temporarily placed by last winter’s bargain purchase electric fireplace I honest to God saw a falling star — catching a glimpse out of the corner of my eye in time to turn my head and fully witness its brief blaze of glory.
The next night when I was rearranging my covers, moonlight softly illuminated the cover of my elevated angel book.
My husband’s vaccine continues to “crush” the COVID-19 down to something resembling mild allergies. Being happy for the science, it made an impression on me as I was listening to the daily Bible podcast on Sunday to hear, “The Lord created medicines from the earth and a sensible man will not despise them.” Also being grateful for the technology that quickly got me scheduled for a booster not that far away, I lull in a secular limbo somewhere between the beauty of a book and the events of heaven on display.
