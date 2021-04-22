Over the past few years, Zumbrota Drivetrain has seen an increase in product demand on a national scale and is now “hiring on all cylinders” to meet these demands and further expand their business.
“Our business has grown from just over 50 employees in 2017 to over 90 currently,” said Kevin Shakeshaft, general manager of Zumbrota Drivetrain. “Right now we're really only limited because we need more employees to keep up with the market.”
For over 30 years, Zumbrota Drivetrain has offered new and remanufactured transmissions, transfer cases, differentials, engines and parts for repairing passenger vehicles.
In 2017, Drivetrain was acquired by RANDYS Worldwide and expanded their facility to increase production to over 1,000 units a month.
The acquisition provided Drivetrain’s customers access to additional products from established brands, including Yukon gear & Axle and USA standard.
“In the last five years or so, we've seen a consolidation and by that I mean there's been a number of businesses going out of business and/or focus on other products and so through that consolidation, it has increased the demand for some of our products specifically,” Shakeshaft said. “The other factor is that we have entered into different channels. And by that I mean, historically, we have been traditional transmission focused, but over the last five years we have entered into a lot of other channels like big box manufacturers.”
To keep up with product demand, Drivetrain is now hiring everything from entry level warehouse to specialized positions.
“We're very excited about the opportunities ahead of us,” Shakeshaft said. “We are taking a proactive approach to first and foremost, ensure that the work environment and our work family are in a good place. We want people to enjoy coming to work and it to be more than just a paycheck for necessity.”
