Employees at Zumbrota Drivetrain kicked off their summer a little early June 11 by presenting their automotive projects in the company’s first ever car award show.
“We are an automotive remanufacturer, specializing in manual transmission, transfer case and differentials,” Merrisa Huneke, human resources administrator, said. “Because we are geared toward automotive, it gave me the idea … We had 16 entries. We had a variety, everything from classic cars to new muscle cars, motorcycles and UTV’s.”
Drivetrain’s employees have a vast knowledge of vehicle intricacies and many use those skills outside of the job on their hobby projects. The car show gave them the opportunity to show off their sweet builds.
Each attendee was given a ballot to vote on the awards of best in show, classiest classic and creative custom.
The winners were:
Best in show -- Terry French for his 1964 Ford Fairlane
Classiest classic -- Merrisa Huneke for her 1948 Chevrolet Fleetline
Creative custom -- Loren Kispert for his 2018 Polaris RS1
“I have to say it was a huge honor that so many people voted for me,” French, technician representative, said. “I have been building and restoring cars for a better part of 30 years and I built the car, turned every nut and bolt myself. This car took me 12 years to build and I’m still trying to work through all the bugs.”
French said that he has loved Fairlanes since the age of 15 when his mom owned one and based his current build off of the Fairlane Thunderbolts.
“Overall, it was just a fun event for our employees,” Huneke said. “We loved seeing our employees' passion for their vehicles and how it carries through in their career choice as well.”
This year’s show was employees only, but Huneke hopes to open it up to the public in the years to come.
