A Republican Eagle reader wondered what economic resources are available in Pierce County to boost those who need a little help.
The following resource list has been provided by the county’s website and can help low-income individuals.
FoodShare: provides most households that meet certain requirements support to buy nutritious foods.
BadgerCare Plus: A state/federal program that provides health coverage for Wisconsin families and individuals living in poverty.
Family Planning Only Services: provides limited benefits for family planning services for women and men with income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.
Medical Assistance: Wisconsin's ForwardHealth Medicaid plans provide care for the elderly, blind or disabled.
Family Care: is a comprehensive and flexible long-term care service system, which strives to foster people’s independence and quality of life.
Wisconsin Shares—Child Care Subsidy Program: helps families with the cost of childcare while their parents are at work, work and school, and/or participating in a work program.
Caretaker Supplement: is a cash benefit available to parents who are eligible for Supplemental Security Income payments.
Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program: assists in paying heating costs for low-income households.
Great Rivers Consortium: provides services to the most vulnerable and low-income individuals in the region.
For more information, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us.
