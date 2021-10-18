Oct. 20 is National Support Your Chamber of Commerce Day and the best way to observe is by shopping locally.
According to National Day, “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been in existence since 1912. President William Howard Taft first brought the concept for an organization that would represent the concerns of U.S. businesses in an address before Congress in December of 1911.
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce offers numerous programs both nationally and internationally in support of businesses. Whether they’re raising awareness of regulations, setting initiatives or campaigning for better markets, the Chamber provides support to the communities they serve.”
Two local chambers -- Red Wing and Ellsworth -- have continued President Taft’s mission by aiding businesses and strengthening their area’s economy.
This Wednesday, community members can show their chamber appreciation by visiting locally owned shops, restaurants and more.
Red Wing
According to its website, the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce strives to:
Be the most effective business information source/advocate for their members
Be viewed by members and the community as a valuable part of any business or community strategy
Make the Red Wing area a desirable place to work and live by fostering a climate of business excellence
The chamber has over 150 members in 15 different categories including arts and entertainment, employment services, health and wellness, legal, manufacturing, real estate, restaurants, shopping, beauty and more.
To see a full list of businesses, visit redwingchamber.com/members/.
Ellsworth
The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce started in 1957 as the Ellsworth Commercial and Civic Club.
Over the years, the organization added 150 members and has continued the mission of supporting the business community through economic, industrial, professional, cultural, educational and civic initiatives, according to its website.
To see a full list of business members, visit www.ellsworthchamber.com/list/.
