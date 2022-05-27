Workforce Development, a staple in the Red Wing business community, celebrated the opening of its new and expanded Red Wing office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Over the past 36 years Workforce Development has served the Red Wing community and surrounding areas with its many resources. After increased growth in the past few years, the organization needed expansion.
The goal now is to improve the services that are provided to the community.
“Now we are just focusing on improving the ability to service an area that we are already in, and continue to do an even better job serving the community,” said area manager for Goodhue and Wabasha Counties Kyle Mullen.
Workforce Development has operated out of Red Wing for several years and recently moved into the new space. They held off on a grand opening of the space due to COVID-19 concerns. However, on May 24 they finally celebrated the move.
“For those of you who are new to us, here at Workforce Development we are a nonprofit, grant funded organization that is tasked with removing barriers in the workforce, for employers and job seekers,” Mullen said.
Workforce Development is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and advancing the workforce throughout southeast Minnesota, according to its mission statement.
“There is a wide variety of things that we do with over 76 and growing grants programs that we develop and manage. If we don’t already have something in place that can help you out and address challenges you’re facing, please ask us. We either know who does or we can put one together for you,” Mullen said.
The Chamber of Commerce helped the organization open the doors officially at the expanded office space.
“We are incredibly grateful to have Workforce in our community and servicing our entire region,” Chamber Director Michelle Larson said.
Workforce Development is dedicated to helping the local community continue to grow their businesses and provide resources for employed people who want to move further in their current position.
“We also have many support grants and training opportunities for employed people who want to upgrade their employment, maybe they are hoping to get a promotion or something similar to that, we have resources for them as well,” Mullen said.
The grant programs that Workforce Development provides are free.
“We have a wide variety of different development programs that are all free, everything we do is completely free, and we have 7,000 different courses on a wide variety of topics that staff can use to develop and hone skills within smaller businesses in the community,” Mullen said.
The Red Wing location is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., walk-ins are accepted for those who want to learn more but appointments are preferred. Workforce Development Red Wing is located at the Minnesota State College Southeast campus.
For more information, the organization’s main website is workforcedevelopmentinc.org where programs and contact information can be found.
“With this new space and the continued growth and improvements we are looking forward to working with the community more and to no longer being the best kept secret in town,” Mullen said.
