ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce has a new program for young professionals called FLEX. Co-founders Trent Nyhus and Makayla Zimdars are gearing up for FLEX’s first event in May and encourage community participation from any professionals ages 21 to 45.
“Our main goal is just to get as many young professionals in the area involved in getting together at a low cost, so we can continue to network with people that are going to be the future of the area,” Nyhus said.
Nyhus and Zimbars are members of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and are young professionals themselves. Nyhus runs his own Farmers Insurance agency in Ellsworth and Zimbars is a sales and service agent at Musty-Barnhart Agency Inc.
Both co-founders aren’t originally from Ellsworth and felt a disconnect with their peers after they relocated to the area.
“We wanted to get to know some more people in our age range, that also were young professionals that worked around this area,” Nyhus said.
In response to their frustration and after collaboration with the chamber, FLEX was born.
Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange or FLEX for short is a new program designed to support young professionals grow their personal brand through building relationships.
There will be events once a month at locations in the Ellsworth area and each event will have a different topic and speaker.
The first half an hour will be dedicated to networking so professionals can meet and connect with like minded peers outside of the office. The second half of the event will include a different excelling professional who will talk about a large variety of topics, including social media, mental health, brand exposure in the community and more.
The first event is free and after that, yearly membership is $25. Chamber membership is not required to be a part of FLEX.
“Our goal is to have about 50 members the first year and we already have 15 members who have joined,” Nyhus said. “I think we kind of underestimated that and I think we will be over that 50 member mark probably after our first meeting.”
The first event will be 5 p.m. May 27 at the Ellsworth Country Club. Dana Derricks, an entrepreneur and author, will speak about finding clients and how to work with them.
If you are interested in becoming a member of FLEX, visit www.ellsworthchamber.com/form/view/22594 to sign up.
