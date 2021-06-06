ELLSWORTH -- Growth has promoted WESTconsin Credit Union to open a new, standalone office at 385 W. Main St.
The credit union has been operating in Nilssen’s Grocery since 2014. As WESTconsinmembership in the area has grown, so has the desire for more space and services. The new office will provide members with additional conveniences, and the same staff and services they have come to expect from WESTconsin Credit Union.
“I love seeing a vision come to fruition,” said Tara Buechner, vice president of WESTconsin Ellsworth & Prescott Office. “As a company, we took our time to get to know our members and the Ellsworth community over the years. When the opportunity arose, we consciously and skillfully blended the wants and needs of our members with our mission and growth plan as a credit union.”
Starting June 9, the new WESTconsin Ellsworth will offer drive-up service, a 24-hour ATM and have additional office space for member interaction.
“Rest assured, the small-town, member-focused service and excellence remains our top priority,” Buechner said.
For more information, visitwestconsincu.org. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting is planned for the end of July.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.