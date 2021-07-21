U.S. Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings will have four temporary closures from July 20-29, to replace the lock chamber’s miter gates, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced.
The lock will be closed to all traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 20, 22, 27 and 29.
When the lock reopens after each closure, it is important to note that there is a priority lockage order based on types of vessels, the Corps said in a news release.First are government vessels, followed in order by excursion, commercial navigation and recreation boats.
Once the lock reopens, lock staff will communicate specific locking instructions via marine band VHF radio channel 14.
Lock and Dam 2’s miter gates are original from the 1940s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which has led to serviceability and safety issues. The new upstream gates are 27 feet tall and weigh 256,000 pounds, while the downstream gates are 30 feet tall and weigh 266,000 pounds.
The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure, the Corps stated.
The St. Paul District’s navigation program provides a safe, reliable and cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.
For more information on how the lock and dam system work to maintain the 9-foot navigation channel, see: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-Dams/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.