A Modern nautical home
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,400
- Acres: 0.25
- Asking price: $510,000
Vaulted ceilings and large windows draw attention to the views of Lake Pepin outside of this home. The natural light, glass doors and airy space makes you feel like you are outside event when inside. The main living space is open concept and flows out to two covered decks.
Century old house on Lake Pepin
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,352
- Acres: 0.76
- Asking price: $619,000
Stunning lake views are found in almost every room in this Georgian Style home. While the house is filled with 100 year old charm, it has also been updated with a new kitchen, an updated den or breakfast nook and a new second floor balcony. Unique finds in this home include the four season porch and the finished attic space.
