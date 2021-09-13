Gov.Tim Walz has proclaimed this week as Small Business Week in Minnesota. This is in partnership with the Small Business Administration, who for more than 50 years has celebrated National Small Business week.
In Minnesota, 46% of workers are employed by small businesses, which account for 1.3 million jobs.
From Sept.13–15 of this week, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove will be visiting small businesses to celebrate their contributions to their communities and the SBA will host a three-day virtual summit with numerous educational panels providing innovative practices for entrepreneurs.
“Here in Minnesota, new small businesses are more likely to be thriving at five years than anywhere else in the country,” Grove said.
Since 1980, more than 5,300 Minnesota businesses have been created, more than 145,000 jobs have been created or saved, and over 970,000 hours of consulting services have been provided to Minnesotans, DEED reports.
COVID relief
On Monday, Sept. 20, DEED will begin accepting applications for its newest effort, the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program. A total of $64,200,000 is available in grants for Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process.
Funding will be distributed in a 50/50 split between the Twin Cities metro area and greater Minnesota.
DEED will hold informational sessions to learn more on:
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.
