The 47th annual Stockholm Art Fair was a success. Village Park in the tiny Wisconsin town was filled with displays of art from more than 90 artists and creators, food trucks, live music and more.
The artists showed a wide range of media: watercolors and oils to fiber art and metals, quilting to pottery, mixed media to art made from found items. Creations included wall art, fairy houses, jewelry, a sponge holder, seasonal throw pillows and much more.
Village Park and the entire town of Stockholm were packed with visitors. A shuttle was in place to bring visitors to the fair from a makeshift parking lot up the steep hill. Those who did not mind the heat opted to park on the outskirts of town and walk to the park.
