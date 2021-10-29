The average Red Wing household pays $1,966 in bills each month, according to doxo, a financial management company. This is 4.1% higher than the national average and equals 35.7% of household income.
These results were a part of doxo’s bill comparison study for 914 cities across the country.
Study breakdown
Auto loan
Red Wing: $478 vs National average: $411
Utilities
Red Wing: $359 vs National average: $316
Health insurance
Red Wing: $209 vs National average: $113
Life insurance
Red Wing: $110 vs National average: $88
Mobile phone
Red Wing: $103 vs National average: $102
Alarm and security
Red Wing: $105 vs National average: $87
Mortgage
Red Wing: $1210 vs National average: $1,279
Rent
Red Wing: $854 vs National average: $1,062
Auto insurance
Red Wing: $178 vs National average: $185
Cable and satellite
Red Wing: $102 vs National average: $115
The study shows Red Wing residents typically pay higher prices for their auto loan, utilities, health insurance and life insurance.
Why is Red Wing higher?
According to local community members, there are a lot of contributing factors that could make bills higher in the area, including:
Higher rates for broadband and internet services
Many residents travel far distances for work
Energy costs tend to increase farther away from big cities
Rural aspects limit access to more health care options
“As for medical expenses being so high, I completely get that,” Corrine Stockwell, finance manager for the redevelopment authority, said. “We are surrounded by Mayo here in Red Wing, which typically has higher rates. We do not have the variety of medical providers here like the metro does.”
More information
To see the full study results, visit doxo’s website.
