SS Ranch – opened in 2021 – won the best new business award at the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce banquet Feb.21.
The Republican Eagle spoke with co-owner and trainer Anne Marie Sjoquist about the award, ranch and more.
Did you think you’d win this award?
We were very hopeful about winning this award. We have worked very hard at building relationships in the community and making our ranch a comfortable and rewarding place to be.
How did you react when you heard you won?
We were very excited when we heard our ranch’s name called. An overwhelming feeling of appreciation and joy for our accomplishments.
What goals and hopes do you have for your business in 2022?
Our goals for the ranch are to continue to grow as a business and a member of the community. We have many advancements coming as far as facility growth and activity offerings. Our main goal is to advance to professional rodeo grounds as well as continuing to offer a family friendly environment.
How has your business been impacted by COVID-19 and related restrictions over the past two years? How have you worked around these difficulties?
We have been lucky to have not been restricted in terms of our customer base. We have been fortunate to provide a safe place for people to be through these hard COVID times. The negative impact has really been the cost of materials as we have built this facility from ground up. We have had to be creative and flexible while still building our dream.
How does being located in a smaller town impact your business and the work that you do?
The small town support we are given has helped us to grow. We feel the need for this type of family friendly ranch was highly needed in this community.
What do you want to share with the community about your business?
SS Ranch is highly dedicated to the community in many ways. We offer quality services for all ages allowing for a safe and positive equine/ ranch experience. We offer equine training at all levels, lessons, and boarding, high end clinicians throughout the year.
Do you have any exciting events coming up in 2022?
Events coming up this year will be clinics being held by Tom Curtin cow work, Ty Tuff goat tying, SS Ranch clinics and barrel races and many more. Please watch our Facebook page SS Ranch and website ss-ranch.com for ongoing updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.