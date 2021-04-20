Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply won the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce's Best Customer Service Business of the Year Award. The business is part art store, part craft space. Owner Kayleen Jakes spoke with the Republican Eagle about her business and the award.
Q: Did you think you’d win this award?
A: When there are so many other businesses in the same categories, it's certainly not expected since everyone is so deserving.
Q: How did you react when you heard you won?
A: It was different being at home watching it on Zoom, but it put a huge smile on my face, and I just felt grateful—we have the best customers.
Q: How was your business impacted by the pandemic?
A: There was a large shift in how we operate. Paint parties were a huge part of our weekly activities, but those were no longer possible for a very long time, but luckily we could keep the art supply store open for most of the pandemic. Our customers were at home a lot more, and curious about trying new hobbies. Arts and crafts were a nice way to get creative when our customers were home.
Q: What goals/hopes do you have for your business in 2021?
A: We hope to continue expanding what brands of products we have and add in more class options here at our Ellsworth location.
Q: What do you want to share with the Ellsworth community about your business?
A: That we are here to help and we are excited to keep offering fun activities for families and kids.
Q: What inspired you to create a business that combines art and parties?
A: It used to be a joke that I would tell classes, that I love to paint and I love to party, so why not? But it truly comes down to just loving to have fun and being creative and getting others to express themselves in a happy environment and step outside their own comfort zones. I also love that they can come into the store in Ellsworth to get their own supplies, and even just sit down to create, and no party is needed to get creative.
Q: How has the community responded to your business and its mission?
A: It's all positive. Everyone is very supportive and our customers are truly the best, and they only want us to succeed. They love having kids activities available in town as well, there isn't much around our area for kids, so our customers really enjoy having that available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.