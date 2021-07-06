The second Amtrak passenger train from St. Paul to Chicago is a go after receiving $10 million in state funding as voted on by legislators as part of the special session that ended Wednesday.
“I’ve received quite a bit of feedback about a possible second train between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago, and much of it has been positive,” Sen. Mike Goggin said. “No matter what one thinks of the train, southeast Minnesota will definitely benefit from the rail infrastructure improvements, including signal upgrades. A state investment of $10 million will bring us $53 million worth of rail upgrades, which will improve safety and speed for southeast Minnesota.”
State funding is the final piece to give the project a green light on construction and will be added to the federal government, Wisconsin and Amtrak funding for the $53.3 million overall project cost.
Wisconsin is contributing $6.2 million, Amtrak will be spending $5 million and the federal government awarded a $31.8 million grant last year to the project.
“This investment in passenger rail expansion will boost travel and tourism while expanding economic growth across our region,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a news release this week. “I’m proud to have helped secure the federal grant to make it happen, and I will continue pushing for additional resources to improve our state’s transportation infrastructure.”
The train is projected to carry about 124,000 passengers between St. Paul and Chicago each year.
After advocating and backing this project, Great River Rail Commission members expressed excitement.
Paul Drotos of Red Wing, vice chair, said, “I'm ecstatic about the second train to Chicago. I think, environmentally, this was great. It's one of the few forms of transportation you can scale up, which means you can add just another car without having to build any more infrastructure. The more cars we add the more efficient it is, so that's a tremendous advantage in rail transport.
“Also, any additional form of transportation can get cars off the highways, which makes the roads last longer and makes it more accessible for everybody.”
This train will be in addition to the Empire Builder, which includes an eastbound stop each morning and a westbound stop each evening in Red Wing.
The timetable is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.