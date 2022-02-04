RED WING – Throughout the years, SCS Elevator Products has committed themselves to helping the visually impaired community thrive. Whether it be creating top of the line Braille products or sponsoring a guide dog in training, they do it all.
The company was founded in the 1970s as Stencil Cutting and Supply Co. by Robley G. Cook, a visually impaired individual.
“Cook recognized the need for directional Braille signs to help people navigate the world around them,” marketing head Michelle Tighe said.
After identifying the elevator industry as the primary market for his Braille products, Cook approached manufacturers to use his metal stamped signs on door jambs and cab control plates.
“His product was well-received by the industry – so much so that the business continued to grow even after his death in 1983,” Tighe said. “Robley’s business operated with a focus on growth using newly designed die cast Braille plates to aesthetically complement all elevators.”
Today, under a new name and President Dave Muelken’s leadership, SCS Elevator Products continues to develop innovative methods to meet the needs of an ever-changing consumer demand.
“Our main product lines are elevator braille, Vandal resistant elevator buttons, and signs and data tags,” Tighe said. “SCS focuses on designing, manufacturing and providing finished products using our core competencies – plastic injection molding, die casting, metal stamping, decorating and assembly.”
Since its creation, SCS has partnered with many organizations to give back to the blind and visually impaired community. They recently partnered with Guide Dogs of America to sponsor a guide dog in training named Kona.
For the next 15-18 months, Kona wil be in the home of a carefully screened foster family who will teach her proper house manners, basic obedience and confidence.
“We are very excited to be a part of Kona’s journey to becoming a guide dog,” Muelken said in a press release. “She is already part of our team here at SCS Elevator Products, we even have a ‘mini Kona’ (stuffed animal) here in her honor, as she works hard on her training.”
