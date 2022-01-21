Throughout his life, Paul Riedell enjoyed ice skating in his hometown of Red Wing, feeling the sunshine and crisp winter air.
In his late teens, Riedell went to work for a large company, but the experience left him unsatisfied. Remembering his love of skating, Riedell decided to start his own production business.
Riedell and his wife, Soph, opened Riedell Skates in 1945, manufacturing top-quality handcrafted skating boots. They slowly built the reputation of supplying the world’s best skates and in the 1960s began offering rental roller skates for rinks across the country.
Over the decades, Riedell created new products and services to meet the changing desires of his customers.
Today, Riedell’s four grandsons, Bob, Scott, Paul and Dan Riegelman, own and operate the legacy business.
Bob, president and CEO, said his grandfather gave all the brothers a chance to work their way up within the company, starting in the general office.
“We’re all Red Wing people,” Bob said. “I worked at the company in high school, went to college and found my way back. I love what I do and would say that the company is where it is today because of our employees.”
Riedell Skates has 130 employees across the country with most working in the Red Wing factory, producing more than 30 different styles of roller skates and 20 ice skates.
“It's a great place to work,” Tyler Havens, marketing manager, said. “They treat you like family here, and it's been absolutely a blast so far.”
During the pandemic, ice skate sales dropped to zero but an increase in roller skate purchases kept the business afloat.
“Everyone was trying to find ways to get outside last summer,” Bob said. “Roller skates for outdoor activities really helped us.”
Sales were boosted with social media. Havens said many people shared videos of them skating in Riedell products on TikTok and other platforms.
The hashtag #riedellroller has 822,500 views on TikTok and #riedell has 45.1 million.
“It’s really cool,” Havens said. “And now that winter is here we are switching our focus to ice skates, including those being worn by Olympians.”
Many Olympic skaters will be sporting skates with the stylish R logo in the 2022 Winter Games.
Vincent Zhou for the United States, Guillaume Cizeron for France, Piper Gilles for Canada and Paul Poirier for Canada will be in Riedell skates for the competition Feb.4-20.
“It’s an honor to support those athletes,” Bob said.
