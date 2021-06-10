The Minnesota Legislature closed its 2021 regular season Monday, May 17, with many unfinished topics.
However, Rep. Barb Haley of District 21A is satisfied that some of the things she advocated for were passed, including the establishment of a Lake City port authority, no statewide tax increases and more educational support across Minnesota.
As lawmakers gear up for a special session June 14 to finalize the two-year state budget, and then prepare for the 2022 regular legislative season, Haley said she hopes to focus on some district needs.
Here is what you need to know:
Lake City port authority
A Lake City port authority has been approved by legislators and the Lake City Common Council can now vote on whether to proceed.
“Even though the port authority is maybe a relatively small thing to some folks, it was a big deal to get it done and for Lake City, it's a really important step to enable more economic development,” Haley said.
Port Authorities under Minnesota can be strong economic development tools.
Educational support
$525 million in federal aid and $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be handed out to Minnesota schools over the next two years.
“These investments will support students’ academic growth,” Haley said.
Taxes
State income taxes will not rise for the next two years, however, many Minnesotans could get tax cuts if a plan is approved to remove income taxes on federal loans and unemployment insurance.
Haley said she always advocates for this hot-button topic.
The future
During the 2022 legislative season, Haley hopes to focus on mental health and two proposals for Wabasha, including highway construction and workforce efforts.
“Our workforce shortages are really reaching crisis stages,” Haley said. “That's an area that I've always been very active in the Legislature.”
