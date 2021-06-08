Mikayla Beuch of Red Wing Community Education & Recreation will oversee the Red Wing Water Park this year. The city of Red Wing pays the school district to staff this summer attraction at Colvill Park.
What are the plans for Red Wing Water Park in 2021?
We are so excited to reopen our doors to the Red Wing Water Park this summer. Our season begins Wednesday, June 9, and runs until Sunday Aug. 15. Our daily swim hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Season passes and punch cards will be available for purchase at the water park. We also offer a daily swim for $7 per day. More information can be found at www.red-wing.org/391/Red-Wing-Water-Park.
Swimming lessons, aqua exercise, and lap swim will all be available this summer. Check out Red Wing Community Education & Recreation to sign up at redwing.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.
Have an idea for a class that you want held at Red Wing Water park? Send your ideas to cedrec@rwps.org
We hold birthday parties at the water park. You and your friends can reserve a picnic pavilion, bring a cake, and share a meal while honoring the birthday guest of honor. Find out more information by calling 651-385-4565
How has missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 affected your planning?
What will be the biggest challenge -- other than the unpredictable Midwest summer -- in keeping the facility open?
We have learned to stay adaptable throughout this past year. We have always moved forward cautiously, keeping public safety at the forefront. There have been many changes to our plans recently that have been moving in a positive direction, and we will continue to modify our plans accordingly.
The water park was missed among community members this last year, so we want to make ourselves accessible to as many people as possible.
How many lifeguards will you have? And will there be concessions?
We have a full staff on hand. We always have nine guards posted at the pool, with supervisors, monitors, clerks, and concessions as well. It takes a village to make the water park run so well, and we have the best staff to do it.
Our staff of 25 guards is a healthy mix of veteran guard as well as eager new guards.
What types of COVID-19 safety measures will be in place?
We are continuing to follow all health and safety guidelines communicated to us by the state and the city of Red Wing. We are keeping our swim lesson and water aerobics ratios low so that we can maintain proper distancing while also providing more focused instruction.
