The Goodhue County Board approved a contribution of $150,000 to Red Wing Ignite’s Build to Scale proposal, expanding on its efforts to support rural entrepreneurs.
“These dollars [will help us continue to provide] a range of services, from accounting to prototyping, marketing to legal services, to a wide array of businesses in Goodhue County,” Ignite Executive Director Stacy Nimmo said.
The proposal is a part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s numerous grant funding opportunities for rural communities.
In 2019, Ignite was awarded a $750,000 grant from EDA with a matched local contribution of more than $800,000, according to Ignite.
“With this financial investment, Red Wing Ignite led efforts that have advanced innovators and entrepreneurs, enhanced regional connectivity and cultivated the workforce of the future,” Nimmo said.
As this funding comes to a close in August, Ignite is pursuing $4 million in funding through EDA’s new Build to Scale Program, leveraging the momentum built with the earlier grant and expanding programming and other support mechanisms for entrepreneurs and innovators, according to Nimmo.
The program and proposal uses three areas of focus including:
Overcome geographic dispersal and barriers to entry through regional coordination and expanded access to startup programs for rural and diverse founders.
Launch an accelerator to expedite growth of scalable tech startups in the region.
Build a robust and diverse network for mentors and investors ready to help regional startups scale.
Ignite is working toward gaining a 1-to-1 match for local contributions. If awarded through the EDA, funding will be spent over the next three years starting in November..
Goodhue County funds will be used for mentoring hours, workshops, technical assistance and more.
