The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce met Feb. 8 to recognize the 2021 board of directors and announce the 2022 member positions.
Craig Novacek, franchise owner of Slumberland Furniture, has replaced Tiffani Harding, director of customer experience for Red Wing Shoe Company, as board chair.
“I'm tremendously honored and humbled to accept the chair position,” Novacek said. “Our business community is strong. And what's really unique is we care greatly about the success of each other. This feeling of togetherness has been more evident than ever in these past couple of years. If anything good has come from these endlessly difficult and trying times.”
Harding addressed fellow board members to thank them for their time, energy, passion and talents.
“It has been such a privilege to serve as the board chair in 2021,” Harding said. “Working with the Chamber board staff and the members of the Chamber have been so incredibly rewarding and inspiring. To have the opportunity to see firsthand what our Chamber businesses and community do to help each other and to build a better tomorrow have been truly remarkable. While you have been working hard to continue to run your businesses, you've still managed to find time to promote, challenge and create best practices, programs and opportunities to unite our communities, businesses and the Chamber.”
Other officers
Vice Chair: Michetll McNeil of Northwestern Mutual replaced Novacek
Secretary: Lindsay Kubes of Musty Barnhart Agency
Treasurer: Jeni Wentz of Wentz Accounting & Tax Services
