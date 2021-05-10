Hearth & Home earns honor
Hearth & Home Technologies' Lake City manufacturing facility was recognized as one of the area's 2021 Best Places to work in southeast Minnesota. This is the ninth time the location has won this honor.
Hearth & Home Technologies was one of 15 organizations representing Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmstead, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties chosen as a recipient of the Workforce Development’s 2021 Best Places to Work award out of 44 total businesses and was one of the recipients in the Large Employer category.
The "Best Places to Work" awards program is a commissioned study by Workforce Development Inc. The purpose is to recognize employers but also to provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees. The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay.
Incumbents re-elected to Dakota Electric
Dakota Electric Association’s membership kept four incumbents on the board in April and approved a bylaw change for replacing a director who dies or is incapacitated.
District 1 – Jerry Pittman, Lakeville; District 2 – Clay Van De Bogart, Lakeville; District 3 – Kenneth Danner, Apple Valley; District 4 – Judy Kimmes, Hampton.
Forum to address workforce shortage
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce will present the 2021 Workforce Solutions forum online 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13.
Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of the Lumina Foundation, will deliver the keynote. He wrote “Human Work In the Age of Smart Machines” in which he offers a roadmap for large-scale, radical changes to help people find abundant and meaningful work in the 21st century.
Partnership discussions and a roundtable breakout session also are planned.
For more information, visit mnchamber.com and click on events.
Xcel plans large solar installation
Xcel Energy has proposed to build Minnesota’s largest solar energy project near the Sherco power plant in Becker, Minn. The 460-megawatt Sherco Solar project will provide carbon-free energy as Xcel Energy pursues its vision of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
The new project, which will be built in 2022-2024, will produce enough energy to power 100,000 Upper Midwest homes each year. It will be among the lowest cost solar energy in the state and will share the existing transmission infrastructure at the Sherco power plant, helping keep bills low for customers.
The project will be developed jointly by National Grid Renewables and Xcel Energy, and owned and operated by Xcel Energy.
Sherco is a key step in transitioning the site to generating cleaner energy as the company retires all its coal plants in the region, including the Sherco plant, within the next decade.
