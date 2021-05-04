A cabin home in Welch
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: four
Square feet: 3,250
Year built: 1997
Acreage: 5.77
Asking price: $749,000
This home is the perfect blend of a cabin's charm and a house's convenience. The numerous windows and vaulted ceilings fill this home with light and make every space welcoming. Indoor features include a loft, two full kitchens, a home office and a lower-level living space with a walk-out area. Outside there are numerous mature pine trees, perennial gardens and a manicured lawn.
140 year old Zumbrota house
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: three
Square feet: 4,362
Year built: 1880
Acreage: 0.43
Asking price: $459,900
The 140 years of charm in this house sparkle. Everything from the front porch and bay window to the banister and ceiling beams in the dining room are in perfect condition. Conveniences are sprinkled throughout the home, including an eat-in kitchen, a sunroom, a finished lower level game room, four bedrooms on the same floor, a heated garage and a paved patio with a fire pit.
New house in Cannon Falls
Bedrooms: five
Bathrooms: four
Square feet: 3,112
Year built: 2005
Acreage: 0.79
Asking price: $459,900
A relatively recent build, this home looks like it was finished yesterday. The house's open concept is inviting and perfect for hosting large gatherings—formal, informal or somewhere in between. Visitors can easily move from the living space to the large deck. Overnight guests will feel comfortable staying in the lower level, which includes a bedroom, family room and a walkout.
Pine Island move-in ready
Bedrooms: three
Bathrooms: three
Square feet: 2,428
Year built: 2008
Acreage: 0.44
Asking price: $364,900
Simple and charming, this house is the definition of "move-in ready." The living spaces and kitchen are well maintained and can stay as is or be decorated in almost any way to fit the personality of the owner. Outside there is a large deck, wooded trails, an organic garden, a honey crisp apple tree and an organic ever-bearing raspberry bush.