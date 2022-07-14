This charming restored 1920s Dutch colonial house is filled with historic details. The home features original oak flooring and wide trim throughout the main level, an updated kitchen with breakfast nook and built-in pantry, a large formal dining room with a built-in arts and crafts hutch, a spacious living room with a brick wood burning fireplace and a built-in bookcase and desk.
The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants, parks, theater, library, riverwalk and bike trail.
- Asking price: $279,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,744
- Acres: 0.19
- Year built: 1920
