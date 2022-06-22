This beautifully renovated two story home is stunning inside and out. The main level features a large foyer, living room, dining room, den/fourth bedroom, kitchen, full bath, walk-in pantry, three season porch, new deck and a front porch.
The upper level has three Bedrooms, four walk-in closets, a newly installed laundry room, a full bath and a new deck overlooking the fenced backyard. There is a detached two car garage behind the home.
The current owners have done extensive updates to this property including fresh paint inside and out, refinished hardwood floors, refinished baseboards and trim. Both full baths have been newly renovated and include new vanities, tile floor and fixtures.
- Asking price: $315,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,976
- Acres: 0.24
- Year built: 1908
