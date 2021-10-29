Space abounds in this 1850s home. The living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom are all on the main floor. The upper level could be used as an apartment to be rented out or a second living space as it includes two bedrooms, an office, living room, bathroom, a kitchen and laundry.
Numerous updates were made to the house, including new cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and flooring in the kitchen and a completely renovated main level bathroom.
Outside the property has a lot of space for a house in town. The home sits on a double lot and has new landscaping, fruit trees, a covered backyard patio and a patio on the side of the house that includes a fire table and a patio cover. The front of the house boasts a large covered porch.
- Asking price: $375,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,713
- Acres: 0.38
- Year built: 1855
