This one story home has over 2,400 finished square feet on the main level. The main level includes a large open floor plan throughout the main living areas as well as vaulted ceilings in the living room and family room, both of which are on the main floor.
The kitchen, living and dining rooms share one large space. The Living Room has a gas burning fireplace.
- Asking price: $285,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 2,400
- Acres: 0.67
- Year built: 2004
