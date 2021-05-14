1912 New Richmond house
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,352
- Acreage: 0.12
- Asking price: $235,000
This traditional house is the ideal combination of classic design and modern luxury. Throughout the home there is hardwood floors, double hung windows, crown moulding and intricate craftsmanship. There are also popular but classic updates: stainless steel appliances, shiplap walls, subway tile and a must-see upper level bonus room that has industrial-style lighting and exposed beams. A fun surprise is in the backyard: a little out building that has an office or hangout space with a gas fireplace and a sauna.
1880 Red Wing home
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,276
- Acreage: 0.2
- Asking price: $199,000
From the front porch and window shutters to the interior simplicity and the cute backyard, charm abounds in this 1.5 story house. Though relatively small there is a lot to see in this home including the new kitchen with soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, a wrap around deck, a detached heated garage and an open room upstairs.
1875 Hudson condo
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,068
- Asking price: $225,000
Once a mansion in the 1870s, this condo continues to attest to the history of the Hudson community. The property includes restored hardwood floors throughout and the kitchen has reclaimed barn wood flooring. Ten large double pane windows let in the natural light. At the center of the home is a beautiful fireplace. The view from the living room includes historic homes, the bluffs of Minnesota and a small glimpse of the St. Croix River.
