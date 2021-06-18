RAK Boutique, a family owned business, is opening in Red Wing June 19 and will sell home décor, vintage items, exclusive clothing brands and more.
Owners Rick, Angie and Katrina Stewart — father, mother and daughter respectively— are excited to start another adventure and be a part of the local community.
“We have such a close family bond and work so well together. My mother and I always knew one day if we could we would love to open a store as a family,'' Katrina said.
Sister stores
After Rick and Angie moved to Red Wing around four years ago, the whole family realized the area would be a great place to make their dreams happen.
However, they couldn’t find a retail space that they loved in Red Wing at the time, so they opened up their first store in Lake City during 2020. They named the store RAK after the initial of their first names.
The Lake City store was their introduction into the business world and they all found something they love about it.
“I personally have always had a passion for fashion and retail and enjoy meeting new people everyday. To me this is so much fun that it doesn't ever feel like I am going to work, it's more something I enjoy doing each day,” Katrina said. “My mom has always had a passion for décor and loves to stage and shines in interior design. And my dad enjoys seeing how much we all love doing this together.”
When the building that previously housed Tooties Too’s -- located at 313 Bush St. in Red Wing -- went on the market, the Stewart family knew they had to buy it for a sister store called RAK Boutique.
As they gear up for their opening June 19, they plan on selling exclusive men and women clothing brands, home décor, vintage goods, gifts, accessories and more.
“We are so excited to be a part of the downtown Red Wing area,” Katrina said.
