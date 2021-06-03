Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will discuss the 2020 safety performance of the Prairie Island nuclear power plants during a virtual meeting scheduled for June 9. The Monticello plant, also owned by Xcel Energy/Northern States Power Company-Minnesota, also is on the agenda. The session will begin at 5 p.m..
The public may call 1-888-603-9743, passcode 7300217#, to hear the presentation and to be able to participate during the open portion of the meeting.
NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight will participate in the discussion, including the full-time resident inspectors at the sites.
The Monticello and Prairie Island nuclear power plants operated safely during 2020, the NRC said this week. At the conclusion of the year, all inspection findings and performance indicators for the plants were green, or of very low safety significance. As a result, the plants in 2021 will receive the normal level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.
Inspections are performed by two NRC resident inspectors assigned to each plant and specialist inspectors from the Region III Office in Lisle, Illinois.
The annual assessment letters for Monticello and Prairie Island are available on the NRC website: www.nrc.gov. Current performance information for the plants is also available and is updated on a quarterly basis.
