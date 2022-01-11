Set in the heart of Durand, Wisconsin, this American foursquare home reflects the town's history while offering modern conveniences.
Pepin was declared a county in 1858. By 1860, Durand was the county seat. Forty years later, this house was built.
According to Antique Home, the American foursquare was most commonly built between 1890 and around 1935. The website explains of the house, "it was one of the most popular house styles in both rural settings and on small city lots. They were sensible two to two-and-a-half-story homes that were economical to build, comfortable to live in, and aesthetically pleasing in their simplicity."
This home in Durand has many classic foursquare characteristics, including two stories, a porch that spans the front of the home and a symmetrical facade.
Inside updates include a main floor bathroom, furnace and air conditioning unit. The paint and flooring has also been updated.
- Asking price: $175,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,680
- Acres: 0.29
- Year built: 1900
