Former Red Wing Central High School
This sunny condo in the heart of Red Wing offers spacious living and walkability to shops, restaurants, parks, the Sheldon Theatre and more. New updates include paint, flooring, appliances, water heater, kitchen backsplash and countertops. Furniture is included in the sale.
- Asking price: $285,000
- Bedrooms: one
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,252
- Year build: The conversion to condos was done in 2006
Main Street condo
This two-story condo on Red Wing's main street has a large living room with high ceilings and two lofts that are open to the lower level. The lofts are used as bedroom spaces. The condo includes luxury vinyl planking in the main floor and bathrooms, new carpeting in the bedrooms and new paint. The kitchen has butcher block counter tops, custom cabinets with soft close doors, stainless steel appliances, and a new tile backsplash.
- Asking price: $160,000
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 855
- Year built: 1860
