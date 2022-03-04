Spring Valley
Residents of this house live among the trees as most of the home's rooms have a tree-house feel. This is especially true in the four-season porch, which is surrounded by windows.
Much of the home centers around the large living room, which has vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, wooden beams and numerous wooden accents. Off of the living room is the kitchen and the dining room. A second floor loft is open to the living room, allowing those in the loft to see through windows at the front and back of the house.
Frequent entertainers will love this home as its walk-out basement has two bedrooms, a living space and a kitchen.
- Asking price: $979,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,598
- Acres: 31.7
- Year built: 2001
Maiden Rock
Nestled on a quiet plot only blocks from the Mississippi River, this beautifully quirky home is a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the cities.
The house includes a living room with new finishes, a main floor owner's suite and main floor laundry. The four season porch faces south, offering sun and warmth all year.
The upstairs bedroom is charming and would not be out of place in a storybook. For guests, a separate studio space is next door. The small building houses a living room, sleeping loft, kitchen and a 3/4 bathroom.
For this home, pictures say much more than words.
- Asking price: $299,900
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,376
- Acres: 0.90
- Year built: 1942