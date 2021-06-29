River Falls
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,470
- Year built: 1964
- Acreage: 2.2
- Asking price: $449,900
Red Wing
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,056
- Year built: 1969
- Acreage: 0.70
- Asking price: $459,500
Newly remodeled and offering views of Lake Pepin, this house is the dream of cabin lovers. The exterior is cute and welcoming with a wrap-around deck and a patio that offer plenty of seating and places to watch the day quietly go by. Inside the home feels like a modern cabin with a wood ceiling, wooden built-ins, and industrial pendent lights. Metal wainscoting runs throughout most of the house, which nods to the industrial feel without being overpowering.
The master suite is unique as you step-up five stairs to get to a carpeted sitting area/family room, which opens into the bedroom.
The property also has enough room to build a new house and designate the standing home as a guest house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.