River Falls, Wis., 1960s house for sale
River Falls

  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,470
  • Year built: 1964
  • Acreage: 2.2
  • Asking price: $449,900
The front elevation of this home looks like a common ranch house. However, once inside it is clear that this is not a "common" house as floor to ceiling windows cover the back wall. The main living space is impressive with the wall of windows, a stone fireplace and dark-stained beams along the tall ceiling. Get outside with a deck that stretches the entire length of the back wall. Downstairs there is another living area that is less formal but still has 1960s charm, which includes a fireplace. 

Red Wing 

Red Wing, Minn., 1960s house for sale
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: one
  • Square feet: 1,056
  • Year built: 1969
  • Acreage: 0.70
  • Asking price: $459,500

Newly remodeled and offering views of Lake Pepin, this house is the dream of cabin lovers. The exterior is cute and welcoming with a wrap-around deck and a patio that offer plenty of seating and places to watch the day quietly go by. Inside the home feels like a modern cabin with a wood ceiling, wooden built-ins, and industrial pendent lights. Metal wainscoting runs throughout most of the house, which nods to the industrial feel without being overpowering.  

The master suite is unique as you step-up five stairs to get to a carpeted sitting area/family room, which opens into the bedroom. 

The property also has enough room to build a new house and designate the standing home as a guest house. 

