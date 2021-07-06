While Minnesota and Wisconsin both have thousands of lakes, most residents of the two states can never spend too much time on, in or by water. Here are three homes—a condo, townhouse and house—that offer views of Lake Pepin.
Lake City condo
- Bedrooms: one
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 890
- Year built: 2006
- Asking price: $219,900
This home is perfect for those who want to live on the lake without the responsibility of yard work and maintenance. The condo has an open floor plan with maple finishes, a den, stackable laundry, a jacuzzi tub and of course, beautiful views of the lake. Shared amenities include a rooftop terrace, a community room and a gym.
Lake City townhouse
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,848
- Year built: 1996
- Acres: 0.09
- Asking price: $799,500
It's hard to find a property closer to Lake Pepin than this one. The home feels private as shrubbery and other plants acts as a natural barrier between properties and many of the windows in the townhouse face the beach. The interior of the townhouse feels grand with custom woodwork, a stately staircase, a four season porch, a gourmet kitchen and vaulted ceilings.
Pepin house
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,130
- Year built: 2014
- Acreage: 5.45
- Asking price: $699,900
Custom built, this house can be used in numerous ways: a single-family home, a home with a mother-in-law home, a studio, etc. The property includes over 100 healthy hardwood trees and a lovely gazebo. There is plenty of space to get outside and enjoy views of the lake.