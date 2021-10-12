Historic house for sale, Goodhue County, Minn.
Mill Street, Zumbrota 

Updated yet historic, this family home is enchanting. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, and a breakfast nook. The home also includes a sunroom with sliding glass doors, clean bedrooms, a back patio and a large backyard.

  • Asking price: $210,000
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,568
  • Acres: 0.17
  • Year built: 1885

Stanford Street, Red Wing 

Every room in this home has charm. The main floor has hardwood floors, arched passageways and trim around the doors and windows. The main level laundry room is convenient and could double as a home office. 

  • Asking price: $199,000
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: one
  • Square feet: 1,296
  • Acres: 0.26
  • Year built: 1910

Central Avenue, Red Wing 

This home feels like a storybook cottage. Every room is welcoming with dark, warm wood accents (trim, banisters, hardwood floors, etc.), soft wall colors, an updated yet simple kitchen and large windows in every room. The house would be great for colorful decor (as seen in the photos) or subtle, neutral tones. The interior design possibilities are endless in this house. 

  • Asking price: $239,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,505
  • Acres: 0.27
  • Year built: 1933

