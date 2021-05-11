Red Wing 1.5 story house
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 972
- Year built: 1880
- Acres: 0.06
- Asking price: $119,900
This quaint home offers charm and convenience with a remodeled interior. The house is accessible with a main floor bedroom and laundry room. The small yard is very manageable and the front porch is perfect for relaxing and spending time with friends and family on warm evenings.
Minneapolis garden level condo
- Bedrooms: one
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,028
- Year built: 1925
- Acres: N/A
- Asking price: $120,000
- Home owner's association fees: $311 monthly
It is hard to find a more conveniently located condo in Minneapolis. This classic red brick building is six minutes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, eight minutes from the Walker Art center and close to restaurants and entertainment. The condo comes with a shared laundry room, community room and deck on the roof.
