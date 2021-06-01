A space to grow
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,960
- Acres: 0.19
- Year built: 1915
- Asking price: $309,500
Sitting on a corner lot, this two-story home is great for both a large family and entertaining. Recent updates on the main floor include freshly painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full bathroom. Upstairs there are vaulted ceilings, a large master bedroom—which includes double closets—and two more bedrooms.
Get outside with this property. the main level includes a front sun room and the backyard is spacious with a patio.
A place to entertain
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,036
- Acres: 0.15
- Year built: 1946
- Asking price: $275,000
This cute home is much more spacious than it first appears. Inside you'll find a large living room with a gas fireplace. A peninsula in the kitchen works as a wall between the kitchen and the dining room, which gives the space the feeling of two separate rooms but allows easy communication between those in the kitchen and dining room.
Upstairs is an open master bedroom with a walk-in closet and plenty of storage space. The lower level has a family room. Get outside any time of year with the backyard hot tub.
