This home is ideal for families with kids. Along with having five bedrooms and an open floor plan (great for keeping an eye on little ones), the home has both a large living room and a large family room. The office/den on the main floor can also be used as a play room.
While this house is family-friendly, it also offers updates that will result in house envy. The newly remodeled kitchen boasts custom Welchwoods cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upscale lighting. The living room has a gas fireplace and the mud room/laundry room offers a pop of color with wallpaper featuring large, cheery flowers.
Four of the five bedrooms in the home are on the second floor, including the owner's suite. The suite features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, which has double sinks, a separate tub and shower, and in-floor heat. The three other bedrooms on the second floor are all a good size.
Updates expand to the exterior of the home with a maintenance free deck. Attached to the living room via a sliding door, the deck is perfect for family dinners. It looks out over the backyard and numerous trees.
- Asking price: $419,900
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,315
- Acres: 0.32
- Year built: 2004
