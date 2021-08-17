Updates to this home on the east side of Red Wing bring the 1920s house to its original glory. The nearly 100 year old woodwork has been cared for and new updates include the kitchen and bathroom. One of the most charming aspect of this home is the sun room, which is accessed from the dining room via a pair of french doors. The sun room and the other rooms on the main floor show the history of the home—moulding, windows, built-ins, arches, etc.—along with contemporary style through a fun hanging light in the dining room, colorful walls and a kitchen that seamlessly blends blue cabinets with wood counters and metal accents.
The two bedrooms and the bathroom are all upstairs. The upper level also includes a balcony, which looks over the backyard.
Current owners of this home found ways to use every piece of the backyard. The area is fenced in and includes a patio with room for a table and chairs, a play area where a playhouse and swings currently sit, a patio for the grill, gardens and a hammock, which hangs between two mature trees. String lights are currently hung in the backyard giving the space a inviting feel.
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,220
- Acres: 0.16
- Year built: 1922
- Asking price: $224,900
This house will be on the market on Monday, Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.