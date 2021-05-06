Charming, rural Red Wing home
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square Feet: 3,206
- Year built: 1958
- Acreage: 4.51
- Price: $452,000
This is the first time that this family home has been on the market in 40 years. In those four decades the house has been lovingly cared for inside and out. Along with a beautiful yard and a dreamy deck, this home has a large living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, two window walls, a lower level walkout and a wet bar.
Picture-perfect house in River Falls
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: five
- Square Feet: 6,186
- Year built: 1988
- Acreage: 4
- Price: $640,000
The show-stopper of this home is the indoor pool—which has a diving board—but every square foot of this home is beautiful. Large windows, vaults and skylights fill the home with light. The house also includes all new paint and carpets and a heated three stall garage. Outside there is a tall canopy of trees with gardens, a small waterfall and a stream.
Hudson home on the lake
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: five
- Square Feet: 4,750
- Year built: 2004
- Acreage: 2
- Price: $915,000
Soaring vaults, an open concept and a large living room and lower-level family room are some of the highlights of this beautiful home. The house also includes a sunken tub, granite countertops, a subzero refrigerator, water views, and a library room with a hidden room. This elegant house is secluded but only minutes from downtown Hudson.
