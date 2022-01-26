It's hard to find a home with a better view in Red Wing. This 1950s house looks out over the Mississippi River Valley and downtown Red Wing.
Inside the main living spaces of the home have been updated, including a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new flooring and a new tile backsplash. The home also has new flooring, new carpet, fresh paint and a new shower and bath.
This house has fun features, including a small reading nook/office off of the dining room and a sunken living room. A framed opening in the kitchen looks into the living room so parents can keep an eye on kids and visitors can chat with those cooking.
The property includes a detached two car garage, which is insulated and has a workshop.
- Asking price: $249,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,520
- Acres: 0.17
- Year built: 1957
