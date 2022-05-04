Like the city of Red Wing, this house is filled with history and charm. Walking in the front door, visitors are greeted by a grand staircase. To the right is a formal sitting room and to the left is a more relaxed family room.
Past the living and family rooms are the dining room and kitchen. The dining space's ceiling is unique: exposed shiplap stained to match the stairs at the front of the house. A built-in and large windows that look out into the three-season porch give the room even more character. Attached to the dining room is the kitchen, a room with a touch of modern style that blends well with the old home. A metal vent hood and a grey backsplash give the room a clean feel. The bumped-out window above the sink is perfect for growing herbs.
The house's three bedrooms are all on the second floor. Each room is a good size and filled with light.
Outside the yard is fenced in and ready for kids and pets. The house sits on a corner so the yard is larger than many properties found in Red Wing.
- Asking price: $324,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 2,816
- Acres: 0.29
- Year built: 1865
