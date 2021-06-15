Four units fit into this 3,801 square foot building. The 1920s charm shines in each apartment. These homes are also all unique, offering different sizes, decor and square footage.
Apartment one—on the main level—has a large living room with a wood burning brick fireplace, built in bookcase, coffered ceiling and a hardwood floor. There are also two bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Apartment one extents to the lower level where there is a third bedroom and a laundry room. Apartments two and three are located on the upper level and are both one bedroom units. Apartment four is located on the lower level and has a single bedroom and in-unit laundry.
Each apartment has a kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom. Sizes and layouts vary.
There is a detached oversized three car garage that has forced air heat and AC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.