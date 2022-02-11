As many realtors say, buying a house is all about location, location, location. This home east of Prescott is the ideal place: just outside of the cities of Prescott and Hastings and 30 minutes from the Twin Cities. While being conveniently located, this home sits on over four acres, giving residents the feeling of seclusion.
The yard has a sense of whimsy in the spring and summer with mature trees, perennial gardens and a pond with a waterfall. Enjoy the view on the concrete wrap-around front porch or the back yard's brick patio. A walkway in the back yard leads to a quarter-mile long private walking path.
It is easy to enjoy the view while inside due to the large windows and an insulated porch that is comfortable in every season.
The home is cozy 365 days of the year with its hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings on the main level, in-floor heating in the lower level and a beautiful gas fireplace in the living room. The proverbial "heart of the home" is the kitchen, with a large island, custom maple cabinets, a walk-in pantry and plenty of space for family and friends to gather.
Three of the home's bedrooms are on the second floor, including the owner's suite, which features high ceilings, a private bathroom and a walk-in closet.
There is always room for guests with a fourth bedroom and a family room in the lower level.
- Asking price: $600,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,383
- Acres: 4.19
- Year built: 2000
