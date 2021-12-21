Eighty years of history can be felt in this home, which is a colonial revival style house. While it's on the smaller side of houses of this ilk, this beauty has many of the features found in most colonial revivals: simple windows with multiple panes, a notable main door (this one has a thick trim and a transom), two and a half stories and shutters on each window.
The interior of the home is as picture-perfect as the exterior with a large living room that has a gas burning fireplace with a classic mantle. The living room also has cased openings to the stairs that lead upstairs and the dining room. The dining room has a wall of beautiful built-ins. In the center of the built-in is a window seat. The dining room and kitchen both blend the 1940s design (original built-ins, cupboards and trim) with newer style (pendant lights and newer appliances).
The main floor of the house includes a three-season porch, which is connected to the living room by a set of French doors. The porch's three walls of windows look out into the yard that is surrounded by mature trees.
The second floor of the home houses the three bedrooms and a full bathroom (a half bath is conveniently located on the main floor). the rooms and the bathroom are all a good size. In the bedrooms and throughout the main level, the floors are hardwood.
- Asking price: $275,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,490
- Acres: 0.30
- Year built: 1940
