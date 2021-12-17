2022 fastest growing real estate market, Nashville
Photo from Zillow

Every year an "Emerging Trends in Real Estate" forecast is published by PwC and the Urban Land Institute. In 2022, Nashville is predicted to be the fastest growing real estate market. For those looking for a warmer climate to call come (or as a winter home) here are five properties currently on the market in and around Nashville. 

The other top 10 real estate markets for 2022 are: 

  • Raleigh/Durham
  • Phoenix
  • Austin
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg
  • Charlotte
  • Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Atlanta
  • Seattle
  • Boston

Three bedroom suburban house 

three bedroom suburban house for sale in Nashville, Tenn.

This home comes with a fun bonus room/family room upstairs that is perfect for movie nights and making pillow forts. This room and the rest of the house is clean, open and ready for moving day. 

  • Asking price: $389,900
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 1,710
  • Acres: 0.18
  • Year built: 1996

Three bedroom suburban house

Centrally located townhouse 

Nashville, Tenn. townhouse for sale

An adorable townhouse with great light and an open floor plan, this property is perfect for families. It is also within walking distance of stores, restaurants and local entertainment. 

  • Asking price: $459,900
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,794
  • Acres: 0.03
  • Year built: 2014

Townhouse

Private yet convenient house

Nashville, Tenn., five bedrooms house for sale

Sitting among a small forest on a hill, this home is private while being only 15 minutes from downtown. The property includes high ceilings in the living room, a large family room and plenty of outdoor space. 

  • Asking price: $799,500
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Square feet: 3,962
  • Acres: 5.40
  • Year built: 1998

Hilltop house

New duplex

Newly constructed duplex, Nashville, Tenn. for sale

A recent build, this duplex is filled with luxury upgrades, including a chef's kitchen with a gas range, designer lighting and finishes, a bonus room and a rooftop terrace. 

  • Asking price: $849,900
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 2,700
  • Acres: No data 
  • Year built: 2016

Newly constructed duplex

An all-inclusive mansion 

$4.8 million house for sale in Nashville, Tenn.

This house has everything: a large, open concept living space; a media room; plenty of room for guests; a pool with a covered entertainment space and an elevator.

  • Asking price: $4,799,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: six
  • Square feet: 5,717
  • Acres: 1.85
  • Year built: 2013

$4.8 million Nashville house

